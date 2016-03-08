Report: Real Madrid reject Napoli's opening bid for James Rodriguez
12 June at 10:30Real Madrid have rejected Napoli's first bid for James Rodriguez, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Colombian star wants to leave the Bernabeu and Real Madrid are looking for suitors who are open to spending € 50 million to secure the services of the former Bayern Munich star.
Carlo Ancelotti is pushing to make the deal happen but Real Madrid have rejected Napoli's loan offer for the Colombian.
The Merengues only want a cash offer as Florentino wants to sell James on a permanent deal.
James spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayen Munich but the Germans failed to make his move permanent for € 4s million with the player who has now made return to Madrid, waiting for his next destination.
Carlo Ancelotti is in contact with James Rodriguez as he wants to make sure Napoli will be the next stop of his career. Real Madrid's request is clear: James costs € 50 million and can't leave on loan.
Go to comments