Report: Real Madrid's stance on Gareth Bale explained
07 June at 18:45Real Madrid will only sell their star player Gareth Bale in the summer transfer window if they receive a bid of 222 million euros.
That is the amount Paris St Germain needed to sign Neymar for a world record fee from Barcelona in July 2017. Real Madrid will not sell the former Totteham Hotspur player for anything less than the quote price above as per the report from the Spanish newspaper ABC.
Gareth Bale is rumoured to be a target for the English Premier League club Manchester United and their manager Jose Mourinho would be interested in signing him. If the Red Devils of England want to sign the Wales international, they have make another world record bid.
Zinedine Zidane's has convinced Real Madrid that they might still be able to keep Gareth Bale, despite him expressing concerns over his future after winning the Champions League. They have no intention of selling him this summer transfer window.
