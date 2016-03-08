In fact, Corriere Dello Sport claims that the Serbian midfielder has decided to stay at the club, which will ignore any offers that arrive before all of the transfer windows have closed.

Furthermore, president Lotito has a plan to lock down Milinkovic-Savic for a long time. It is believed that he will be offered a significant pay rise by the club, which will help him forget about missing out on a move this summer.

Lazio played their first game of the season on Saturday, taking on Napoli at home. Unfortunately for them, Napoli came away with the three points after Lazio to hold on to their early 1-0 lead, courtesy of a brilliant goal by Ciro Immobile.

According to the latest reports out of Italy, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will remain at Lazio despite concrete interest from Spain and Real Madrid.