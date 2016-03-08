Report: Real Madrid to challenge Barcelona for Bayern Munich star
18 June at 21:40After the somewhat surprising departure of Zinedine Zidane as head coach, Real Madrid made the decision to appoint Julen Lopetegui as his successor. Lopetegui was due to manage Spain at the World Cup but in reaction to Madrid and Lopetegui’s deal, the Spanish FA announced they were sacking Lopetegui.
As Spain look to show their worth on the world stage, Lopetegui is scouring the market as he tries to identify the players he wants to bring to the Bernabeu. Mundo Deportivo have today reported that Lopetegui is interested in bringing Thiago Alcantara to Madrid.
Thiago is currently contracted to Bayern Munich but the German giants wish to sell him in the summer. Barcelona appeared as early favourites in the race for his signature but now their fierce rivals have entered the fray.
Thiago is currently with Spain at the World Cup but now it appears he could be linking up with his old coach Lopetegui after the tournament is over.
