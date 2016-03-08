Report: Real offered chance to sign Premier League midfielder in January
01 November at 17:35Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have been offered a chance to sign English Premier League outfit Wolves’ highly-rated midfielder Ruben Neves in the January transfer window, as per Don Balon cited by Sportsmole.co.uk.
The Los Blancos are struggling in the middle of the park and have been linked with number of targets in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Neves agent Jorge Mendes has offered his client to the Spanish giants and have also assured the Real’s hierarchy that the deal can get done in January.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments