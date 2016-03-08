Report: Real ready to cash in on in-form Odegaard
04 October at 16:35Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to cash-in on in-form midfielder Martin Odegaard, as per ESPN.
The 20-year-old is in a red-hot form while playing for Real Sociedad on a two-year loan from the Los Blancos where he has already provided two assists in six league appearances.
As per the latest report, Real President Florentino Perez believes this is the right time to cash in on the Norway international.
It is believed that Odegaard is now attracting interest from three English Premier League clubs—Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.
