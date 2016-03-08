Report: Real ready to offer player plus cash to sign midfielder
08 November at 14:45Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to offer player plus cash to English Premier League outfit Manchester United in order to sign midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, as per El Desmarque cited by Metro.
The French international has just over 18 months left on his current contract with the Manchester-based club and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Real are willing to offer midfielder James Rodriguez plus cash in order to sign the World Cup winning midfielder in the mid-season transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments