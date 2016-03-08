Report: Real ready to sell Milan target in January
02 November at 15:55Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to let two players leave in the January transfer window, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Los Blancos are struggling to generate funds in order to sign certain targets identified by manager Zinedine Zidane in order to bolster the squad.
Therefore, as per the latest report, the 13-time European champions have decided to let out-of-favour winger Brahim Diaz and striker Mariano Diaz leave in the January transfer window.
Brahim has joined the Los Blancos in January early this year from English Premier League outfit Manchester City for a reported fee of €17 million and therefore, he is likely to leave on a loan spell.
On the other hand, Mariano—who has been linked with the Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past—has rejoined the Los Blancos in the summer of 2018 from French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon for a reported fee of €23 million.
