Report: Real ready to send young striker on loan in January
28 November at 09:55Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid are set to loan out winger Vinicius Junior in the January transfer window, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old—who was one of the star performer for the club in the previous campaign—has been unimpressive in the ongoing season and has failed to produce the goods for the Los Blancos on regular basis.
As per the latest report, Real’s hierarchy have now decided to loan Vinicius in the January transfer window so he can get regular first-team football elsewhere.
