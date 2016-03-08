Report: Real’s Valverde renews contract with massive buyout clause
28 November at 12:55Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s young midfielder Fede Valverde has extended his contract with the club till 2025, as per Marca cited by Daily Mail.
The Uruguay international has been a star performer for the Los Blancos in the ongoing season with series of impressive performances, both on domestic and continental front.
As per the latest report, Valverde has been rewarded with the new contract for impressive performances which also has a release clause of £640 million.
