Report: Real scouts monitor Juve target
21 October at 10:45Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid scouts are monitoring the progress of Italian Serie A outfit Juventus target, as per the Guardian.
The report stated that Real are keen on signing German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho in the future and their scouts are observing the development of the player.
Sancho has attracted interest from Juventus in the recent past who are eager to sign the England international in the January transfer window.
