Report: Real start negotiations with Napoli’s Ruiz for possible transfer
05 November at 15:20Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have established contact with Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s midfielder Fabian Ruiz for a possible transfer, as per ESPN.
The 23-year-old is one of the hottest property currently playing in the Serie A and has been linked with La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real in the recent past as well.
As per the latest report, the 13-time European champions have initiated contact with the Ruiz’s camp in October for a possible transfer in the near future.
It is believed that the Spain international will only be allowed to leave the San Paolo Stadium if the Los Blancos will come with a bid in the region of €80 to €100 million.
Ruiz has been a real sensation at the Naples-based club ever since joining them from the La Liga outfit Real Betis in the summer of 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments