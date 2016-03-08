Report: Real to go all out to sign PSG striker in summer of 2020
26 November at 10:30Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are likely to go all out to acquire the services of the French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2020, as per AS cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with the Los Blancos in the past as well before he joined PSG from league rivals AS Monaco.
As per the latest report, Real’s hierarchy are determined to sign the World Cup winning striker and are ready to go all out in the summer of 2020.
