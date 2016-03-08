Report: Real to make move Juve target Eriksen in January
27 September at 16:10Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to make a move for English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international was linked with a move away from the North London-based club during the recently concluded summer transfer window.
However, no clubs made an official approach for the 27-yaer-old who had no other option but to stay at the club.
As per the latest development, Real will approach Eriksen—who is in the last year of his contract with Spurs—in January and will try to make him sign a pre-contract to make a move to Spanish capital in the summer of 2020 as a free agent.
The report stated that for this purpose, Eriksen has already rejected a £200,000 per-week contract from Spurs.
The news will be a disastrous one for not only Spurs as Serie A giants Juventus were also keen in signing the former Ajax playmaker.
