Report: Real want 230 million for Gareth Bale

Reports from British newspaper Daily Star say that Real Madrid have put a 230 million asking price on Gareth Bale.



The Welshman scored twice in the Champions League final to hand the Los Blancos another UEFA Champions League crown and even scored from a terrific bicycle kick to stun everyone.



The Star say that Real have placed a price tag of about 230 million euros on Bale, with Manchester United interested in bringing the forward to Old Trafford.



His former club Tottenham are also interested in him, with Bayern Munich in the race too.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)