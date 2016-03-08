Report: Real want Eriksen in January, but there is a problem
10 October at 13:40Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window.
The Denmark international is being linked with a move away from North London in the recent past and attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus.
As per AS cited by Calciomercato.com, the Los Blancos will make an offer of €30 million for the 27-year-old in the January transfer window and are highly optimistic that Spurs will accept the offer because the player is already in his final year of contract with the club.
However, the report further stated that Eriksen prefers a move in the summer of 2020 as a free-agent which will give him an opportunity to have a better salary at his new club.
The Los Blancos are clearly struggling in the midfield department and have been linked with numerous targets in the recent past including Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments