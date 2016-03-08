Report: Real willing to sell Bale in January
29 October at 10:40Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are willing to let winger Gareth Bale leave the club in the January transfer window, as per AS.
The Wales international was linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in the summer but he opted to stay.
However, as per the latest report, the Los Blancos hierarchy believe that the former Tottenham Hotspur striker will certainly leave the club in the summer of 2020 but they are also ready to let the 30-year-old leave in January as well.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments