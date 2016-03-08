Report: Rebic’s Euro’s 2020 spot in serious risk
19 December at 11:10Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s on-loan striker Ante Rebic is in danger of missing the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international is currently spending a two-year loan deal at Milan who also have the option of making the deal permanent.
However, Rebic has been unimpressive in the first few months of his stay at the San Siro where he has only managed 177 minutes of first-team football under his belt and is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.
As per the latest report, the 26-year-old is now in danger of losing his spot in the national team because of not featuring at the club level permanently.
The news will be a disastrous one for Rebic who is currently struggling to settle in Italy and does not have a lot of options to choose from after already representing his parent club Eintracht Frankfurt before making a move on September 2, 2019.
