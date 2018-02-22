Report: Roma and Valencia join Inter in race to sign Hoffenheim full-back
12 May at 17:10Calciomercato.com sources understand that Inter remain interested in signing Hoffenheim right-back Pavel Kadeřábek during this summer’s transfer window.
With UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations in danger of thwarting the Nerazzurri’s plan to buy João Cancelo on a permanent deal, sporting director Piero Ausilio has begun the process of identifying alternatives who would be available for considerably less expense.
Hover, La Beneamata will face competition in their pursuit of the 26-year-old Czech Republic internationalist, with the aforementioned Los Che and Serie A rivals Roma also said to be pursuing his signature. His contract with the Bundesliga side is valid until 2021, so they are under absolutely no pressure to sell unless it is in their best interests.
The Prague native has scored one goal in 27 appearances this season, though he does have a reputation for bombing forward within Julian Nagelsmann’s attack-minded formation at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.
Galatasaray, Pavel Kaderabek'i transfer etmek istiyorhttps://t.co/4L6BgN57cL pic.twitter.com/ri3shmFyOX— TurkFutbol (@turkfutbol) May 9, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
