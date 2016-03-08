Report: Roma attempting shock move for Icardi
05 June at 23:15Inter and Roma continue their talks to reach an agreement for Edin Dzeko but during these talks, the discussion also spread to other players, who could be part of a maxi operation. One of these is also former Nerazzurri captain Mauro Icardi, according to Sky Sport.
Roma is making a concrete attempt for Icardi. First information requests with the entourage of the player have taken place to understand the player's willingness to move to the Giallorossi.
It all depends on the will of the Argentine. Today, Icardi wants to stay at Inter but it is no secret that he does not fit into the Nerazzurri's plans. Beyond Juventus, who have been following him for a long time and Napoli, now Roma are trying and are awaiting the return of the Argentine from vacation to try and turn a temptation into something more.
Relations between the two clubs are great after last year's Nainggolan operation and the Dzeko deal could be another opportunity for both clubs to reinforce this partnership.
