Report: Roma back in for Atletico Madrid defender
01 July at 20:30According to the latest reports out of Italy, Roma have once again set their sights on an old target in Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko.
According to reports from Premium Sport, Roma's sporting director Monchi has already contacted the player's entourage, thus entering negotiations. For now, the player is busy with Croatia at the World Cup, but he could once again become a hot target for Roma.
