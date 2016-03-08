Report: Roma could move for Manchester United and Tottenham target
01 July at 12:30AS Roma have already completed some of the most impressive purchases of the transfer window so far. They have managed to secure the signatures of Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain, Bryan Cristante from Atalanta, Justin Kluivert and soon Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Davide Santon and wonderkid Ante Coric.
Despite perhaps reeling from the loss of star man Radja Nainggolan and the possible exit of shot stopper Alisson, wanted by Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea, Roma are set to be one of the most active teams in 2018.
Now La Repubblica are writing that Roma are keen for long-time Manchester United and Spurs target Dries Mertens. The Napoli man, converted to a striker under Maurizio Sarri, recently had a release clause for foreign clubs expire; yet Roma are interested in bringing him to the capital.
It will not be an easy task but would show a statement of intent from Roma; as they look to challenge for next season’s scudetto.
For more transfer news, reports and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments