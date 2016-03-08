Report: Roma eager to make Smalling move permanent
26 October at 16:20Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are eager to sign defender Chris Smalling permanently from English Premier League outfit Manchester United, as per The Sun.
The England international has been with the Rome-based club on a season-long loan from the Red Devils and as per the latest development, Giallorossi’s hierarchy have already established contacts with the representative of the Manchester-based club to finalise the player’s permanent move.
Smalling’s form has been impressive to say the least in the five matches he has played for Roma.
