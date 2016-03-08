Report: Roma evaluating signing of AC Milan veteran; the details

Therefore, the San Siro side are keen to renew the contract of the 30-year-old, which expires in the summer. A few weeks ago, they were awaiting a signal from the player, and now they've got it. According to Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), there should be a slight pay rise included.

However, as the newspaper continues, there are also a few other teams interested, which hasn't gone unnoticed for agent Mino Raiola. Roma are one of the team interested, evaluating the potential signing of Bonaventura.

Then again, Milan are working to secure the renewal, wanting to lock him down. Furthermore, the player himself wants to remain at the club.

Jack Bonaventura has performed very well in the last few games, becoming one of the key players in Stefano Pioli's AC Milan. Without a doubt, you can tell that the Rossoneri have missed him during all these months (knee surgery kept him out for a long time).