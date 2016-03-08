In fact, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport, sporting director Monchi, has added a new name to his wish list; Cristian Pavon. The Argentine, born in 1996, has a European passport and is under contract with Boc Juniors until June 2022, with a release clause set at €30m.

Monchi has an excellent relationship with the player's agent, Higalgo, as well as with the intermediaries. In the coming days, Boca Juniors will be in Europa for a few friendly games, including an encounter with Barcelona at Camp Nou. This could be the right occasion for Monchi to start negotiations.



READ MORE: The latest Italian football news Meanwhile, the alternatives are Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen, Neres (Ajax), Suso (AC Milan), Berardi (Sassuolo) and Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Roma are looking for a central midfielder on the transfer market, with Nzonzi and Samassekou linked with the Giallorrosi. However, reports also add that the Olimpico side are on the lookout for a winger.