Report: Roma eye €30m Arsenal target for the attack
08 August at 10:00Roma are looking for a central midfielder on the transfer market, with Nzonzi and Samassekou linked with the Giallorrosi. However, reports also add that the Olimpico side are on the lookout for a winger.
In fact, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport, sporting director Monchi, has added a new name to his wish list; Cristian Pavon. The Argentine, born in 1996, has a European passport and is under contract with Boc Juniors until June 2022, with a release clause set at €30m.
Monchi has an excellent relationship with the player's agent, Higalgo, as well as with the intermediaries. In the coming days, Boca Juniors will be in Europa for a few friendly games, including an encounter with Barcelona at Camp Nou. This could be the right occasion for Monchi to start negotiations.
Meanwhile, the alternatives are Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen, Neres (Ajax), Suso (AC Milan), Berardi (Sassuolo) and Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk).
