Report: Roma eye signing of defender in January
31 December at 16:05Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing a top-class defender in the January transfer window, as per Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club are having an excellent season on the domestic front where they are currently placed on the fourth position of the league table with 35 points after 17 league matches.
As per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy are eager to sign a player in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster the defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
