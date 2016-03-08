Report: Roma fear ACL tear for Zaniolo

AS Roma are currently playing against Juve in the Italian Serie A as this will be a huge game for both sides. Juve come into this one in second place but with a win, they will have the chance to surpass Antonio Conte's Inter (who drew Atalanta last night at the San Siro in Milano 1-1). Roma on the other hand come into this one in 4th place as a win would help them maintain their positioning in the standings as well as inch closer to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side who are currently in third place. Juventus are coming off a big 4-0 win against Cagliari where as AS Roma are coming off a 0-2 defeat to Torino.Roma are currently trailing Juve 1-2 as there isn't much time left. Roma suffered a potentially big blow as they fear that Nicolo Zaniolo teared his ACL. The youngster was sent to the Villa Stuart clinic for tests as we should have more news on the matter soon. Juve also lost Demiral early on because of an injury as well...