Report: Roma interested in Benfica striker
11 November at 11:05Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing Portuguese club Benfica’s striker Haris Seferovic, as per O Jogo cited by Calciomercato.com
The Rome-based club are short of options on the attacking front where they are highly relying on the performances of veteran striker Eden Dzeko.
As per the latest report, Roma have identified Benfica’s Seferovic as a perfect fit for that matter and can make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.
