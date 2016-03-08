Report: Roma interested in Milan, Napoli target
08 November at 12:45Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb’s midfielder Dani Olmo, as per Il Tempo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interested from two Italian clubs—AC Milan and Napoli—in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club have entered the race to sign Olmo who has a contract with the Croatian club till the summer of 2021.
