Roma continue their high level of activity so far in this summer transfer window and their eyes are now set on the Spanish capital in the hopes of securing a central midfielder.Roma have now joined other top clubs in the chase of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic. As reported by Cadena Cope, the Giallorossi club has targeted Real Madrid midfielder, who has said he is ready to secure more playing time. Also following the Croatian Manchester United and Liverpool.Kovacic joined Madrid from Inter in August of 2015. Since then he has struggled to gain a prominent role in the squad. He featured 21 times in La Liga this season.Kovacic is currently with Croatia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 24-year-old made two late appearances in against Nigeria (78’) and Argentina (82’). He started the third game against Iceland and featured 81 minutes before making way for Ivan Rakitic.