Report: Roma line up bid for former Liverpool and Arsenal target
17 May at 11:30According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have identified FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi as a potential target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 28-year-old played a crucial role in helping Sérgio Conceição’s side clinch their first Liga NOS title in five years, while he has previously been linked with moves to Premier League sides such as Arsenal and Liverpool.
The Algerian internationalist’s contract is due to expire on June 30th 2019; therefore, he could be available for a fee in the region of €20-25 million. Of course, much will depend on whether Stephan El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti remain at the club.
Most successful dribbles in Liga NOS this season
Y. Brahimi -- 167
G. Martins -- 81
M. Pereira -- 79
Y. Brahimi -- 167
G. Martins -- 81
M. Pereira -- 79https://t.co/lURClE8fPs pic.twitter.com/V7jTQK37vY
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
