Report: Roma make decision on Everton's Kean for January

The Giallorossi manager, Paulo Fonseca, sees Moise Kean as the right man for the job, ready to make an attempt for the player in January, per Corriere Dello Sport. In recent weeks, it has become clear that a departure could actually be possible for the Italian, who isn't happy with the situation at Everton.

As the January window is just around the corner, Roma are working to identify possible solutions for their team, looking to increase the overall quality ahead of the second half of the season. According to the latest reports, they have identified the perfect backup to Edin Dzeko.