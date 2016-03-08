Report: Roma make Ibrahimovic one of their targets

The striker's contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of December and he's yet to find an agreement on a contract renewal with the MLS side. Therefore, he could make a return to Europe. For now, though, no lucrative offers have arrived for him.

They are all going crazy for Ibrahimovic. According to reports from Radio Radio, in addition to the interest of Bologna, Milan and Napoli, the Swede has also attracted the attention of Roma ahead of the January transfer window.