Report: Roma reach agreement of terms with Steven N’Zonzi
12 August at 13:45According to what has been reported by the Roman edition of Italian newspaper the Corriere della Sera, AS Roma have agreed personal terms and on a wage with Steven N’Zonzi – despite not yet meeting the asking price of Sevilla.
The Frenchman, if he were to join the Italian capital club, would earn €3.5 million a season; a big increase on the €2 million a season he earns in Spain. All that is left is for Roma to meet Sevilla’s valuation, which currently stands at €35 million and could be the only thing that stops N’Zonzi from moving to Rome.
