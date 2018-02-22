Report: Roma reach agreement to sign Juventus and Inter target

Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Roma have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante.



The 23-year-old Cristante was one of Atalanta's best players this past season and impressed a lot of big clubs with his performances in the heart of the park. He scored nine times and racked up a tally of two assists and earned himself a permanent transfer to Atalanta from Benfica.



Corriere dello Sport report that Roma have agreed a fee with the Atalanta midfielder as Monchi really likes the Italian.



The 26 million euros fee that has been agreed excludes bonuses and Roma will include a player like Gregoire Defrel or Gerson in the deal.



Cristante will sign a five-year deal and will earn about two million euros a season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)