Report: Roma ready to take legal actions against Barcelona for Malcom

Malcom is now a new Barcelona player as Roma aren't very pleased. The Brazilian forward was expected to arrive in Rome last night as fans were waiting for him at the airport. As you can imagine, he never arrived as Bordeaux decided to cancel their authorization for him to fly to Rome. Barcelona swooped in and have now officially acquired him. It seems like Roma are now set to take legal actions against Barcelona\Bordeaux as they aren't very happy. Click on our gallery zone to view the latest on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.