Report: Roma rejected two hefty offers for Zaniolo

In fact, after stepping in for Monchi who was sacked, Totti has been working a lot on the youngster's renewal, following the player closely as negotiations are advancing.

In July, the newspaper continues, the new contract is expected to be signed, bumping Zaniolo's salary up to €2m per year. Meanwhile, Roma have already rejected two big offers for their starlet, both of which were valued at €45m. The Giallorossi are looking for at €60m to sell the player.

However, a lot will depend on the contractual situation, which shouldn't be a problem if the club wants to go ahead, as revealed by Zaniolo's father.

"Nicolo would stay at Roma for his whole life. It was intended solely for the contract, he will certainly remain in the capital. If the club's plan is different that is not on him," Igor Zaniolo stated.