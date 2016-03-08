Report: Roma’s Cengiz Under attracting interest from Bundesliga, Premier League
01 January at 17:20Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s winger Cengiz Under is attacking interest from clubs in German Bundesliga and English Premier League, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turkey international is highly-rated in the football community but has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign with series of injuries which is why he has been linked with a move away from the club in the upcoming transfer window.
As per the latest report, Roma have been approached by clubs in Germany and England and the Giallorossi’s hierarchy are open to let Under leave the club in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old has been at Roma since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Turkish club Basaksehir for a reported transfer fee of €14.25 million.
Since then, Under has represented his current club in 75 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 15 goals along with providing 11 assists.
