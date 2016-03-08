As Leggo writes, however, there are two elements causes some doubt in Monchi and Di Francesco's head. Ajax's €40m price tag is still considered too high and the fact that Ziyech most likely would miss one or two games because of the AFCON qualifiers causes some doubt.

However, the AFCON's will no longer be played in the winter like before, which is good for many clubs in Europe.

Hakim Ziyech, Ajax midfielder, currently at the World Cup with Morocco, is the first choice for Roma to replace Nainggolan.