Report: Roma's plan to tie down Alisson with Real Madrid lurking
20 May at 11:45Alisson has been Roma's best player by far this season, making some incredible saves against the top sides. Therefore, he has attracted the interest of several big sides, including Real Madrid.
With that said, Roma are looking to secure their Brazilian goalkeeper ahead of the next season, as they want him to be one of the protagonists in the team. In fact, as reported by today's edition of Il Messaggero, Monchi has a plan to tie down the 25-year-old, whose contract expires in 2021.
According to the newspaper, Monchi wants to offer Alisson a contract worth €3.5m per season, although the length of the new agreement remains unknown. This would be a huge blow to the teams interested, as a new contract would display Alisson's commitment to the club.
Real Madrid, however, remains strongly interested in the Brazilian goalkeeper and could make their move even before the World Cup kicks off in the middle of June.
