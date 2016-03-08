As stated by Italian newspaper Il Tempo , Roma's sporting director Monchi is working with several intermediaries in order to achieve a transfer on the best possible conditions. However, it's unknown if Arsenal are willing to sell their midfielder, who joined the club in 2016 from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Roma are also following Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi, although the negotiations for the French midfielder took a major blow as Barcelona entered the race, reportedly offering the player a higher salary than the Giallorossi.

Monchi himself revealed that they are interested in Nzonzi, but also stated that Roma are following other profiles.

"Nzonzi? He's one of the names, but he's not the only one nor the one who is closest. I like him, but I like many and not everyone can come to Roma," said Monchi.

According to the latest reports out of Italy, Roma have set their sights on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka for the midfield.