Report: Roma set sights on Lyon full-back, former Ajax starlet
17 May at 13:30Calciomercato.com sources understand that Roma have identified Lyon right-back Kenny Tete as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 22-year-old has featured very little for OL in recent months, though he remains a highly-regarded talent throughout Europe. Indeed, Giallorossi sporting director is set to meet Mino Raiola next week to discuss a potential move for the Dutch internationalist.
Should Tete complete a move to the Italian capital, he would be the third player to switch between Les Gones and La Lupa in the last three years, with Maxime Gonalons and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa also having done so.
ON THIS DAY: In 2017, Ajax fielded the youngest-ever starting XI in Eredivisie history.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 14, 2018
Four of them left that summer:
Kenny Tete
Davinson Sánchez
Jaïro Riedewald
Davy Klaassen pic.twitter.com/eaJBDkgmbp
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
