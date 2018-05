ON THIS DAY: In 2017, Ajax fielded the youngest-ever starting XI in Eredivisie history.



Four of them left that summer:



Kenny Tete

Davinson Sánchez

Jaïro Riedewald

Davy Klaassen pic.twitter.com/eaJBDkgmbp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 14, 2018

Calciomercato.com sources understand that Roma have identified Lyon right-back Kenny Tete as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.The 22-year-old has featured very little for OL in recent months, though he remains a highly-regarded talent throughout Europe. Indeed, Giallorossi sporting director is set to meet Mino Raiola next week to discuss a potential move for the Dutch internationalist.Should Tete complete a move to the Italian capital, he would be the third player to switch between Les Gones and La Lupa in the last three years, with Maxime Gonalons and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa also having done so.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)