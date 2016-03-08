Report: Roma target Atalanta’s young defender

07 January at 15:10
Italian Serie A gianst AS Roma are looking to sign league rivals Atalanta’s young defender Roger Ibanez in the January transfer window, as per il Tempo cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the his current club after not being able to cement a spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign where he has only managed 19 minutes of first-team football.

As per the latest report, Roma are looking to provide the player an escape route and are looking to make a move for the Brazil U23 international in the mid-season transfer window.

