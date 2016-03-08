Report: Roma to challenge AC Milan for Atalanta wide man

14 April at 21:40
According to the latest reports, Roma are ready to challenge AC Milan for the signature of Atalanta's Belgian full-back, Timothy Castagne.
 
In recent weeks, there have been a lot of rumours regarding the Rossoneri's interest in the player, but now the Giallorossi have joined the race as well. Rai Sport reports that the two sides are interested in the player, and thus there could be a bidding war between the two in the summer.
 

