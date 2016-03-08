Report: Roma to make move for Napoli’s Hysaj in January
14 October at 09:45Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are likely to make a move for the league rivals Napoli’s right-back Elseid Hysaj in the January transfer window, as per Forza Italian Football who have cited La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Rome-based club was linked with the 25-year-old in the recently concluded summer transfer window but instead opted to sign Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta on a six-month long loan deal with an option to extend it for another six months.
However, a serious injury has ruled Zappacosta out till February which is why, as per the latest report, the Giallorossi are likely to return the 27-year-old back to his parent club and make a move for Hysaj in January.
Hysaj has been with the Naples-based club since 2015 when he joined them from league rivals Empoli for a reported fee of €5 million.
Since then, the Albania international has represented Gli Azzurri in 134 league matches over the course of three and half seasons.
