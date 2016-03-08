Chelsea could be prepared to pay the contract termination clause of Kostas Manolas, which is currently set at 38 million and exercisable until the first days of August.According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Rome could establish a sort of deadline with the Greek defender. He will not be able to leave the Capital club after such deadline to allow the club more time to find a substitute.Manolas has been at Roma since joining from Olympiacos in 2014. Since then he has amassed over 100 appearances for the Giallorossi, proving himself to be an integral part of their defensive unit.His biggest moment at the club came this season in European competition as Roma came from behind in dramatic fashion to oust Barcelona from the Champions League. The 27-year-old scored Roma’s third goal in the 83minutes to push Roma into the semifinals against Liverpool.