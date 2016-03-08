Report: Roma ultras still have it against Kolarov - pics

12 February at 21:40
AS Roma are currently playing against Porto in the UEFA Champions league as this is a huge game for both sides. EDF will surely hope for a win as he will also be hoping that his side doesn't concede a goal. It is a not a secret that Kolarov and the Roma Ultras don't have a great understanding at the moment as the Roma Ultras had a few banners at the stadium 'against' Kolarov. View so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

