Report: Romagnoli could miss Milan's upcoming game against Chievo

Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli was called up for the rossoneri's game against Chievo Verona tomorrow but it is reported that he isn't fully fit. If Romagnoli misses out, Cristian Zapata could take his place alongside Mateo Musacchio as Mattia Caldara won't be available. Here are the Milan call-ups for the Chievo game:



A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Reina; Abate, Calabria, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata; Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessie, Mauri; Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Halilovic, Higuain, Suso.



