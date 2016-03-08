Report: Romagnoli 'untouchable' for Maldini
09 June at 09:15Alessio Romagnoli is one of AC Milan's best and most talented players as a result of which the defender also earned the captain's armband last season. The Rossoneri management has a clear idea about the centre-back and his future and consider him untouchable and not for sale, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.
The captain's armband, writes the Milanese paper, is a privilege that the defender has earned on the field and outside it. A matter of loyalty. While the club floundered in the chaos of the transition between Chinese and Americans, a year ago, Romagnoli decided to extend his contract with the club.
And that's why today - as mentioned - the player is untouchable. Paolo Maldini, who continues to work on forming his collaborating team, waiting to welcome Zvonimir Boban and awaiting an answer from Lazio's Igli Tare, considers Romagnoli a column on which to build the new Milan.
