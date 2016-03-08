Report: Rome decide not to sign free-agent Rodwell
29 October at 09:10Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have decided not to sign midfielder Jack Rodwell, as per Corriere Dello Sport.
The Rome-based club are struggling with injuries in the defensive unit and it was reported that they were eager to sign the former Manchester City midfielder—who is now a free-agent—as a perfect fit to increase the squad depth.
However, as per the latest report, the Giallorossi’s manager Paulo Fonseca was extremely impressed with the emergence of young Gianluca Mancini on the defensive front, and therefore, has asked the club’s hierarchy to drop interested in Rodwell.
